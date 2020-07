Dream11 Team Prediction

PSG vs LYN Coupe de France 2020 Final: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Match Predicted XIs at Stade de France 12.40 AM IST August 1:

In an exciting Coupe de France 2020 match, football in France returns on Friday night as Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-German will take on Lyon at the Stade de France on August 1. PSG are coming into this match after lifting the French Cup. They blanked Saint-Etienne 1-0 to clinch the title.

The Coupe de France, also known as the Coupe Charles Simon, is the premier knockout cup competition in French football organized by the French Football Federation.

Kick-Off Time: The Coupe de France match between Paris Saint-Germain and Saint-EtienneLyon will start at 12.40 AM IST (August 1).

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Navas

Defenders: Bernat, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Marcelo

Midfielders: Di Maria, Cornet, Guimaraes, Verratti

Strikers: Neymar, Icardi

PSG vs Lyon: Predicted Starting XIs

PSG: Navas; Dagba, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Bernat; Di Maria, Verratti, Gueye, Draxler; Neymar, Icardi

Lyon: Lopes; Denayer, Marcelo, Marcal; Rafael, Reine-Adelaide, Guimaraes, Aouar, Cornet; Dembele, Depay

PSG vs LYN SQUADS

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka, Garissone Innocent, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Thomas Meunier, Abdou Diallo, Mitchel Bakker, Colin Dagba, Nianzou Kouassi, Loïc Mbe Soh, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María, Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Adil Aouchiche, Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa, Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga.

