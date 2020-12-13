PSG vs LYN Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Ligue 1 – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match PSG vs LYN. In the mega encounter in Ligue 1, PSG will lock horns against Lyon on December 14 at Le Parc des Princes. Lyon are currently placed 4th on the points table with 7 wins in 13 games. The Lyon are going through a rough patch with the inconsistent performance this season. While PSG are at the second spot with one point behind table leaders Lille. Thomas Tuchel's PSG will look to take a jump on the points table on Monday as they have played one game less than Lille. PSG have won 9 out of their 13 games. Neymar and Mbappe are in sublime form this season, which will be crucial for PSG in the mega clash.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for PSG vs LYN

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 01.30 PM IST – December 14 in India.

PSG vs LYN My Dream11 Team

Goal-Keeper: Keylor Navas

Defender: Alessandro Florenzi, Marquinhos, Mattia De Sciglio

Mid-Fielder: Idrissa Gana Gueye, Marco Verratti, Memphis Depay, Houssem Aouar

Forward: Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Mousa Dembele

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Probable Line-up

PSG probable line-up: Keylor Navas (GK), Alessandro Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Lyon probable line-up: Anthony Lopes (GK), Mattia De Sciglio, Marcelo, Jason Denayer, Maxwel Cornet, Lucas Paqueta, Thiago Mendes, Houssem Aouar, Tino Kadewere, Memphis Depay, Mousa Dembele

