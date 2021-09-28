PSG vs Manchester City Live Streaming UEFA Champions League in India

PSG will play host to Manchester City at Parc des Princes in the UEFA Champions League, Group A encounter on Wednesday (IST time). Man City will be coming into the match after a 6-3 dominating performance against RB Leipzig in their previous match. On the other hand PSG played out a drab 1-1 draw away to Brugge. Messi is included in the squad and we have to wait and watch, whether the Argentine will make it in the line-ups or not. City got the better off the French side in last season's UCL Semi-Final and PSG would be desperate to overcome Pep Guardiola's men.

When is the PSG vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match?

The PSG vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, September 29 in India.

What are the timings of the PSG vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match?

The PSG vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the PSG vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match being played?

The PSG vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be played at Parc de Princes.

Which TV channel will broadcast the PSG vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match?

The PSG vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be telecasted live on Sony Network in India.

Where can you live stream the PSG vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match?

The PSG vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV.

PSG vs MCI Dream11 Team

Keylor Navas; Stones, Florenzi, Dias, Cancelo, Kehrer; Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Angel Di Maria; Kylian Mbappe, Neymar.

Captain: Kylian Mbappe, Vice-Captain: Neymar.

PSG vs MCI Predicted Playing 11s

Paris Saint-Germain

Keylor Navas; Mitchel Bakker, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Florenzi; Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera, Paredes; Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe.

Manchester City

Ederson; Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus.