Marseille player Alvaro Gonazalez hit back at Neymar's racial abuse claim during the match against PSG on Sunday. It was one of the fiercest matches in recent history that saw 10 yellow cards and five red cards being dished out. Neymar was also at the receiving end as he was asked to leave the pitch in injury time for hitting Gonzalez on the head. Claiming that there is no place for racism, Gonzalez has broken his silence on Neymar's allegation and said that 'sometimes one needs to learn to lose'.

"There is no place for racism. A clean career and with many team-mates and friends on a day to day basis. Sometimes you have to learn how to lose and accept it on the field. Incredible three points today, Allez l'OM thank you family," Gonzalez tweeted after the match alongside a picture of him with his Marseille team-mates.

Moments after the match, the Brazilian took to Twitter to reveal his side of the story.

“VAR catching my “aggression” is easy … now I want to see the image of the racist calling me “MONO HIJO DE PUTA” (monkey m****r) … that I want to see,” Neymar wrote on Twitter.

VAR pegar a minha “agressão” é mole … agora eu quero ver pegar a imagem do racista me chamando de “MONO HIJO DE PUTA” (macaco filha da puta)… isso eu quero ver!

E aí? CARRETILHA vc me pune.. CASCUDO sou expulso… e eles? E aí ? — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 13, 2020

Meanwhile, PSG – who were the finalists at the recently concluded Champions League – lost 0-1 to Marseille.