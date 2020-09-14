Neymar lost his cool during a recent match against Marseille and was shown the red card. After the match on Sunday which PSG lost 1-0, Neymar alleged that Alvaro Gonzalez racially abused him on the pitch and that is what provoked him. Also Read - Lionel Messi to be Asked by Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu to Accept Wage Cut Amid COVID Pandemic

Gonzalez was quick to take to Twitter and he responded to Neymar's claims saying that all his life he has been playing with blacks and has never been a racist.

His tweet read: "There is no place for racism. A clean career and with many team-mates and friends on a day to day basis. Sometimes you have to learn how to lose and accept it on the field. Incredible three points today, Allez l'OM thank you, family."

Responding to this post, Neymar wrote: “You are not a man to assume your mistake, losing is part of the sport. Now insulting and bringing racism into our lives no, I don’t agree. I DON’T RESPECT YOU! YOU HAVE NO CHARACTER! Assume what you say mermon … be a MAN RAPÁ! RACIST.”

— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 14, 2020

During the game, Neymar was given a red-hand after VAR saw him strike Gonzalez on the back of the head, but the Brazilian megastar claims that it is not the true story.

Neymar – who had recently contracted the coronavirus in Ibiza after the Champions League final – made a comeback to the side against Marseille in a game where tempers flared and the Brazilian found himself in the wrong side of things.