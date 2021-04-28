PSG vs MCI Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match PSG vs MCI. In the mega encounter on UEFA Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain will lock horns against Manchester City on April 29. After an inconsistent start to the season, Manchester City have gained momentum and are on the verge of winning multiple trophies. They have already clinched the EFL Cup last week and next in contention is UEFA Champions League as they will face PSG in the semifinal stage. PSG have been a force to reckon with in UCL this season as they have already knocked out European giants Barcelona and Bayern Munich from the competition.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12:30 AM IST – April 29 in India. Also Read - Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming UEFA Champions League: Preview, Squads, Prediction When And Where to Watch Bayern vs PSG Live Stream Football Match Online And on TV

PSG vs MCI My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Keylor Navas Also Read - POT vs CHE Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, UEFA Champions League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s FC Porto vs Chelsea on April 8, Thursday

Defenders – Presnel Kimpembe, Joao Cancelo, Abdou Diallo, Ruben Dias

Midfielders – Kevin De Bruyne (VC), Angel Di Maria, Ilkay Gundogan

Strikers – Phil Foden, Neymar (C), Kylian Mbappe

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain Probable Line-up

Paris Saint-Germain- Keylor Navas, Colin Dagba, Abdou Diallo, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Marco Verratti, Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel Di Maria

Manchester City- Ederson, Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden

