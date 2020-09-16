Dream11 Tips And Prediction

PSG are without any points from their opening two games after having suffered defeats to Lens and Marseille. This is by far worst possible start to a league campaign after a long and arduous 2019-20 season, PSG will look to buck themselves up and collect three points as they look to defend the Ligue 1 title. On the other hand, Metz are yet to pick up their first points in the league as well, after suffering defeats from Lille and Monaco. Metz will look to eke out a point as the league gets tougher as it progresses. The hosts – PSG will be without Neymar, Leandro Paredes and Layvin Kurzawa who were given marching orders following their brawl against Marseille.

Kick-Off Time: The Ligue 1 2020-21 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Metz will start at 12.30 AM IST – September 17.

Venue: Parc des Princes.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Sergio Rico

Defenders – Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat, Mamadou Fofana

Midfielders – Vincent Pajot, Ander Herrera (C), Angel Di Maria, Pablo Sarabia

Forwards – Habib Diallo (VC), Opa Nguette

PSG vs MET Predicted Playing XIs

Paris Saint-Germain: Sergio Rico, Alessandro Florenzi, Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti, Pablo Sarabia, Julian Draxler, Angel Di Maria.

FC Metz: Alexandre Oukidja, Matthieu Udol, Mamadou Fofana, John Boye, Dylan Bronn, Fabien Centonze,Victorien Angban, Vincent Pajot, Habib Maiga, Habib Diallo, Opa Nguette.

PSG vs MET SQUADS

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka, Garissone Innocent, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Thomas Meunier, Abdou Diallo, Mitchel Bakker, Colin Dagba, Nianzou Kouassi, Loïc Mbe Soh, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María, Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Adil Aouchiche, Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa, Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga.

FC Metz (MET): Alexandre Oukidja, Marc-Aurele Caillard, Paul Delecroix, Dylan Bronn, Mamadou Fofana, Kiki Kouyate, John Boye, Lenny Lacroix, Matthieu Udol, Thomas Delaine, Manuel Cabit, Fabien Centonze, Laurent Jans, Kevin N’Doram, Habib Maiga, Vincent Pajot, Geronimo Poblete, Victorien Angban, Boubacar Traore, Warren Tchimbembe, Youssef Maziz, Vincent Thill, Opa Nguette, Cheikh Tidiane-Sabaly, Vagner Jose Dias Goncalves, Farid Boulaya, Lamine Gueye, Papa Ndiaga Yade, Habib Diallo, Ibrahima Niane, Thierry Ambrose.

