Paris: PSG are back in action with another important Ligue 1 fixture this weekend as they take on Monaco at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game. Monaco are in seventh place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side eased past Monaco by a 4-0 margin last week and will want a similar result in this fixture. PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Parisians thrashed Club Brugge in the Champions League this week and will be confident ahead of this match. PSG have an impressive record against Monaco and have won 18 out of 37 matches played between the two teams. Monaco have managed seven victories against PSG and will need to improve their record in this fixture. The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for PSG. Monaco were outplayed on the day and have a point to prove this weekend. Here are the details of when and where to watch the PSG vs Monaco Ligue 1 live match online and on TV.

What are the timings of the PSG vs Monaco Ligue 1 Match?

The PSG vs Monaco Ligue 1 Match will start at 1:15 AM IST on Monday, December 13.

Where will the PSG vs Monaco Ligue 1 match being played?

The PSG vs Monaco Ligue 1 Match will be played at Parc des Princes.

Which TV channel will broadcast the PSG vs Monaco Ligue 1 Match?

The PSG vs Monaco Ligue 1 Match will be telecasted on VH1 in India.

Where can you live stream the PSG vs Monaco Ligue 1 Match?

The PSG vs Monaco Ligue 1 Match will be available for streaming on Voot Select.