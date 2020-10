PSG vs MUN Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Champions League 2020-21 – Football Tips For Today’s Match PSG vs MUN at Parc des Princes: Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today’s match, Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United Dream11 Team Player List, PSG Dream11 Team Player List, MUN Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips Champions League, Online Football Tips Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United Champions League 2019-20, Online Football Tips – UEFA Champions League 2019-20, Online Football Tips And Prediction – PSG vs MUN Champions League 2019-20. Also Read - KXIP vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 38 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Tuesday October 20

The online live streaming and TV broadcast of UEFA Champions League will be available for Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network. Also Read - UCC vs HCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's United CC Girona vs Hawks CC T10 Match at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 8.30 PM IST Tuesday October 20

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United will start at 12:30 AM IST – October 21 in India Also Read - CTT vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Catalunya Tigers CC vs United CC Girona T10 Match at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 4.30 PM IST Tuesday October 20

Venue: Parc des Princes

PSG vs MUN My Dream11 Team

K Navas, H Maguire, A Florenzi, Marquinhos, P Kimpembe, P Pogba (vice-captain), J Mata, A Di Maria, M Rashford, Neymar (captain), K Mbappe

PSG vs MUN SQUADS

Paris Saint-Germain: Nianzou Kouassi, Loïc Mbe Soh, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María, Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Adil Aouchiche, Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa, Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga, Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka, Garissone Innocent, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Thomas Meunier, Abdou Diallo, Mitchel Bakker, Colin Dagba

Manchester United: Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, James Garner, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial, Nathan Bishop, Lee Grant, David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PSG Dream11 Team/ MUN Dream11 Team/ Paris Saint-Germain Dream11 Team/ Manchester United Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.