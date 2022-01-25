New Delhi: The most anticipated match of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 stage will have to be PSG locking horns with Real Madrid. PSG with a star studded line-up in Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Neymar, Gianluigi Donnarumma will go toe to toe with Galacticos’ Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos. By looking at the names no one would like to miss such a high octane game. Lionel Messi will be facing his former foes, but this time in different colors and Sergio Ramos, who spent 16 years with the Los Blancos will be up against his beloved former side. An exciting match, calls for some exciting players, so let’s have a look at the top five players to watch out for.Also Read - Pope Francis Gifts PSG Star Lionel Messi Signed Shirt of Athletica Vaticana

Karim Benzema: A warrior of many battles, the man Real Madrid will be depending upon when things go out of hand. The Frenchman has proved himself time and again and when the doubters doubt him, he comes up with something special. He is expected to pull off a good performance.

Vinicius Junior: Los Blancos' very own boy wonder, has upped his game with every passing day. His speed, his involvement in the attacking third will be very crucial for the record 13-time champions. Destined to do wonders, we have to wait and watch what magic he produces against the Parisans.

Lionel Messi: How can anyone, right off this man ? A man who has dominated day in and out throughout his career, one average league season cannot just throw him away from the fray. His record against Real Madrid speaks for itself and it will take him one good counter and a one good position to take the game away from the opposition. He has so far scored 5 goals in 5 games in the UCL this season.

Sergio Ramos: The battle the entire world would be looking upon. No one really thought that Ramos will be up against a club, which has shaped him and made him the player he his today. It would be interesting to see whether he carries out his natural physical flamboyancy against his former team. He’ll surely be a tough nut to crack and the likes of Vinicius and Benzema should will surely have problem.

Luka Modric: A perfect box-to-box midfielder one can dream of. He’s an asset to any team. His presence in the midfield will work wonders. Someone who can step up to any situation in the game, be it in defending or scoring goals, Luka Modric will deliver for you. PSG need to watch out for the Croatian wizard.

The first leg will take place at Parc de Princes on 16th Feb, 1:30 am IST and the second leg will be on 10th March at the Santiago Bernabeu, 1:30 am IST.