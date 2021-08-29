Reims vs PSG Live Streaming Ligue 1

Reims: In another exciting clash of Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain will face Reims on Sunday. It is going to be a historic game for PSG as a six-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to make his debut for the club on Sunday. PSG signed Messi this season as the football world was in shock when Barcelona failed to extend the Argentine contract due to a financial crisis. PSG are going to be a hot favourites in this match the new MNM trio (Messi, Neymar, Mbappe) is expected to unleash over the Reims. However, another star signing of PSG – Sergio Ramos is expected to miss the match due to injury issues. Reims will look to make an early upset in the league and it's the best opportunity for them to make a mark for themselves. Messi's PSG debut is going to grab most limelight from this game. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Reims vs PSG Ligue 1 live match online and on TV.

What are the timings of the Reims vs PSG Ligue 1 Match?

The Reims vs PSG Ligue 1 Match will start at 12:15 AM IST on Monday, August 30.

Where will the Reims vs PSG Ligue 1 match being played?

The Reims vs PSG Ligue 1 Match will be played at Stade Auguste-Delaune II.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Reims vs PSG Ligue 1 Match?

The Reims vs PSG Ligue 1 Match will be telecasted on VH1 in India.

Where can you live stream the Reims vs PSG Ligue 1 Match?

The Reims vs PSG Ligue 1 Match will be available for streaming on Voot Select.