Neymar’s solitary strike was good enough to seal the French Cup for Paris Saint Germain on Friday night against Saint-Etienne. It was also PSG’s record-extending 13th French Cup. Neymar broke the deadlock in the 14th-minute of the match from close range after goalkeeper Jessy Moulin did well to save Kylian Mbappe’s shot. Also Read - Udinese vs Juventus: Serie A Title Win on Hold After 2-1 Shock Loss

Mbappe picked up a nasty injury and had to walk off to the sideline in crutches and that broke the hearts of fans, but that did not dampen PSG’s hunger to win it on the night that mattered the most. Also Read - We Were Not The Best Before & we Are Not The Worst Now: Bruno Fernandes

Saint-Etienne’s hopes took a massive blow when center half Loc Perrin was given the red card in the 30th-minute and had to walk off the field for a strike on Mbappe’s right ankle. It was a heartbreak for veteran Perrin, who was making his last appearance for the side. Also Read - Gareth Bale Left Out of Real Madrid Squad for Final La Liga 2019-20 Match Against Leganes

A 10-man Saint-Etienne came close to scoring on a number of occasions but was denied the equaliser.

After the match, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel said that Mbappe’s injury is ”not good news”. He also went on to call it an ”expensive victory”.

“It went crack,” Mbappe was heard telling France president Emmanuel Macron of his injury during the trophy ceremony. Macron then asked whether anything was broken and Mbappe said: “No, I don’t think so.”

PSG sans Mbappe will face Olympique Lyonnais in the League Cup final on July 31 and have a Champions League quarterfinal against Atalanta coming up next month.