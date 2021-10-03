Rennes: Paris Saint-Germain is hoping to continue its perfect start to the Ligue 1 season when it visit Rennes on Sunday. PSG has already won its first eight games of the season and will become only the second team in French top-flight history to win its first nine games if it can pick up all three points at Rennes. Rennes, though, are no pushovers. On the flipside Rennes haven’t had the best of starts to the season with just nine points in eight matches, but they do possess enough quality to cause an upset and become the first team to put an end to PSG’s run of eight victories in a row. The hosts have only one victory in their last five Ligue 1 matches, with three losses and one draw against Bordeux last week. However, they are coming from a victory in their Europa League 2021 campaign against Vitesse and they will try to surprise the leaders this Sunday. PSG in their last match beat Manchester City 2-1 in the UCL to get their campaign off the mark.Also Read - Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe's Shirtless Locker-Room Picture After PSG Beat Man City 2-0 Goes Viral | SEE PIC

What are the timings of the Stade de Rennes vs PSG Ligue 1 Match?

The Stade de Rennes vs PSG Ligue 1 Match will start at 4:30 PM IST on Sunday, October 3.

Where will the Stade de Rennes vs PSG Ligue 1 match being played?

The Stade de Rennes vs PSG Ligue 1 Match will be played at Roazhon Park.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Stade de Rennes vs PSG Ligue 1 Match?

The Stade de Rennes vs PSG Ligue 1 Match will be telecasted on VH1 in India.

Where can you live stream the Stade de Rennes vs PSG Ligue 1 Match?

The Stade de Rennes vs PSG Ligue 1 Match will be available for streaming on Voot Select.