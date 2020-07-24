Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint-Etienne Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Coupe de France 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match PSG vs STE at Stade de France: In an exciting Coupe de France 2020 match, football in France returns on Friday night as Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-German will take on Saint-Etienne at the Stade de France on July 25. PSG will be eyeing yet another trophy. PSG will head into the French Cup final having beaten Celtic 4-0 in their most recent friendly match. Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Ander Herrera and Pablo Sarabia got on the scoresheet for the Parisians. The French giants were crowned Ligue 1 champions when the season was suspended back in April and will be hoping to add another trophy to their cabinet on Friday night. St-Etienne can count themselves lucky when the coronavirus suspended the Ligue 1 as Claude Puel’s side were languishing in 17th place in the Ligue 1 table, seven points from safety. However, St-Etienne overcame some tough challenges in the form of AS Monaco and Rennes to make it to the final of the French Cup. Coupe de France 2020 tournament live telecast will be available on Sony Sports networks in India. Also Read - TAD vs ECB Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Team Abu Dhabi vs ECB Blues T10 Match Probable XIs at ICC Academy Ground at 11.30 PM IST July 24

Kick-Off Time: The Coupe de France match between Paris Saint-Germain and Saint-Etienne will start at 12.40 AM IST (July 25).

Venue: Stade de France.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Jessy Moulin

Defenders- Marquinhos, Silva, Kurzawa

Midfielders- Angel Di Maria, M’Vila, Camara, Boudebouz

Forwards – Kylian Mbappe (C), Neymar (VC), Mauro Icardi

PSG vs STE Predicted Playing XIs

Paris Saint-Germain: Keylor Navas, Marquinhos, Thilo Kehrer, Layvin Kurzawa, Thomas Meunier, Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye, Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Pablo Sarabia.

Saint-Etienne: Stephane Ruffier, Jessy Moulin, Theo Vermot, Stefan Bajic, Mathieu Debuchy, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Loic Perrin, Miguel Trauco, Leo Lacroix, Sergi Palencia, Gabriel Silva.

PSG vs STE SQUADS

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka, Garissone Innocent, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Thomas Meunier, Abdou Diallo, Mitchel Bakker, Colin Dagba, Nianzou Kouassi, Loïc Mbe Soh, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María, Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Adil Aouchiche, Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa, Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga.

Saint-Etienne (STE): Stephane Ruffier, Jessy Moulin, Theo Vermot, Stefan Bajic, Mathieu Debuchy, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Loic Perrin, Miguel Trauco, Leo Lacroix, Sergi Palencia, Gabriel Silva, William Saliba, Wesley Fofana, Nelson Sissoko, Mickael Nade, Yvann Macon, Yohan Cabaye, Yann M’Vila, Arnaud Nordin, Assane Diousse, Zaydou Youssef, Jean Eudes Aholou, Mahdi Camara, Franck Honorat, Denis Bouanga, Bilal Benkhedim, Edmilson Correia, Wahbi Khazri, Romain Hamouma, Kevin Monnet-Paquet, Lois Diony, Ryad Boudebouz, Charles Abi, Maxence Rivera.

