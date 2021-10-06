Paris: World Cup winner and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe finally opens up about his teammate, Lionel Messi and also admits about cursing his other teammate, Neymar in a Ligue 1 encounter against Montpellier last month.Also Read - World Cup Qualifiers: Cut Supply to Argentina captain Lionel Messi, Paraguay Players Told

Mbappe, Messi and Neymar is the newest star-studded trio in the house or 'MMN' as they are popularly called, a lot is expected of them in the ongoing season. PSG are currently sitting atop in the Ligue 1 standings and in the Champions League, the Maurico Pochettino side got the better off the Premier League Champions, Manchester City in their last European outing.

While speaking with L'Equipe, Mbappe admitted of swearing against the Brazilian superstar but at the same time he confirms that there is no hard feelings between the players and since they are in a team, these incidents are common and are part and parcel of the game.

“Yes, yes, I said it. Now these are things which happen all the time in football. It just needs to be something that doesn’t linger,” he said. “That’s why, right after, given how it blew up, I spoke to him about it.”

“We’ve exchanged a lot of words like that in the past and we’ll continue to do so, because we want to win, but there shouldn’t be any hard feelings. There is no resentment at all because I respect the player and the man and I admire what he is.”

About Lionel Messi, the 2018 World Cup winner didn’t expect the 6-time Ballon’Dor winner to come to France and play for Les Parisiens and he’s enjoying every moment with him.

“I never imagined him coming here,” Mbappe said. “He’s one of the rare players who I put in the “impossible-for-me-to-play-with” category. For me, he was never going to leave Barcelona. I am savoring every moment alongside him.”

“You can’t forget that it remains a privilege. He’s someone who loves football. He speaks with everyone, he’s trying to integrate in his own way, even if he is a bit shy. But he’s not shy on the pitch,” Mbappe added.