English cricketer Alex Hales has stirred a controversy by posting a picture on Instagram on Thursday after Pakistan Super League was postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases. Hales – who was a part of the Islamabad United franchise in the PSL – shared a picture where he claims to have been served bad food during his stint in PSL. Also Read - Rishabh Pant's Acrobatics Impress Virat Kohli During 4th Test at Motera | WATCH VIDEO

In a bid to expose the alarming truth, Hales took to Instagram and pointed out the hilarious mistake. In the picture, two eggs could be seen with a toast and an unopened packet. Hales had asked for an omelet, but instead, got boiled eggs – which look dirty as well. Also Read - PSL 2021 Postponed With Immediate Effect After Rise in COVID-19 Cases

This is not the first time that the PSL has faced postponement. The T20 tournament was suspended indefinitely in March after COVID-19 started spreading. The knockouts of the tournament had been played recently after the pandemic situation came in control. Also Read - LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips Super League T20 Match 15: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United T20 at National Stadium 7:30 PM IST March 4 Thursday

Now, with the rise in numbers, the fate of the tournament once again hangs in uncertainty.

The PCB held a meeting with the team owners regarding the health concerns in the camps and decided to postpone the league with immediate effect. The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February.

“The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides,” PCB said in the press release.

The cricket board has also confirmed that PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan and Director – Commercial Babar Hamid, will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3 PM to provide further updates.

It has been reported on Wednesday that two foreign players and one support staff are the ones who have been tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing.