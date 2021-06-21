Live Streaming Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

The first qualifier will be played between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on 21st June. Islamabad United had finished at the top of the points table with eight wins from whereas Multan Sultans had won five matches out of the 10 they played in the group stages.

Islamabad was a top team in the group stages and dominated against almost all the teams. ISL will look to continue the good show whereas Multan Sultans will aim to come up with a collective effort. Both of these teams had locked horns against one another on Saturday and Islamabad United won that game by four wickets. Thus, ISL will be confident and will also have the momentum on their side.

When is Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 Qualifier match?

The Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 match will be played on Monday, June 21. Also Read - Sarfaraz Ahmed And Shaheen Afridi Engage in Heated Exchange During PSL 2021 Match Between Quetta Gladiators And Lahore Qalandars | WATCH VIDEO

What are the timings of the Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

PSL 2021 Qualifier match?

The Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 match will start at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6 PM IST.

Where is the Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 Qualifier match being played?

The Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 Qualifier match?

The Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 Qualifier match?

The Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 match live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and FanCode app.

What are the predicted XIs for Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 Qualifier match?

Multan Sultans Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir and Imran Khan

Islamabad United Usman Khawaja (c), Colin Munro, Brandon King, Asif Ali, Akhlaq Mohd (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Zafar Gohar, Fawad Ahmed, Hasan Ali and Akif Javed

ISL vs MUL Full Squads

Islamabad United Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer

Multan Sultans Mohammad Rizwan (c), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Waseem.