PSL 2021 LIVE Cricket Streaming Details

The 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League is all set to resume in the United Arab Emirates on June 9. Pakistan Cricket Board – PCB – had initially planned to conduct PSL 2021 in February and March but the tournament which began on February 20 in Karachi had to be postponed indefinitely, as multiple players and officials contracted COVID-19 inside the bio-bubbles. The Pakistan board has now decided to conduct the remaining games of PSL 2021 from June 9 to June 24 in Abu Dhabi. The organizers have made some changed in the start time, keeping in mind the challenging heat of UAE. Some renowned international cricketers will also be a part of PSL 2021, including Usman Khawaja (Islamabad United), Faf du Plessis (Quetta Gladiators), Martin Guptill (Karachi Kings), David Miller (Peshawar Zalmi), Shimron Hetmyer (Multan Sultans) and Rashid Khan (Lahore Qalandars). Meanwhile, Pakistan's white-ball experts, as well as emerging stars, including captain Babar Azam, Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir, will also be seen in action in the T20 slugfest.

PSL 2021 Schedule (Time in IST)

June 9, Wednesday

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United at 9:30 PM

June 10, Thursday

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings at 6:30 PM

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars at 11:30 PM

June 11, Friday

Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators at 9:30 PM

June 12, Saturday

Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi at 9:30 PM

June 13, Sunday

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars at 6:30 PM

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi at 11:30 PM

June 14, Monday

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings at 9:30 PM

June 15, Tuesday

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars at 6:30 PM

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings at 11:30 PM

June 16, Wednesday

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators at 9:30 PM

June 17, Thursday

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi at 6:30 PM

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars at 11:30 PM

June 18, Friday

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars at 9:30 PM

June 19, Saturday

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings at 6:30 PM

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United at 11:30 PM

June 21, Monday

Qualifier (1 vs 2) at 6:30 PM

Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4) at 11:30 PM

June 22, Tuesday

Eliminator 2 (loser of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 1) at 9:30 PM

June 24, Thursday

Final (winner of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 2) at 9:30 PM

PSL 2021 Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer.

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik.

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Blessing Muzarabani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem.

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif and Waqar Salamkheil.

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan.

PSL 2021 Live Streaming Details in India

TV Telecast: Sony Pictures Sports Network

Online Streaming: SONYLIV App