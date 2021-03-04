The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League has been postponed indefinitely after a rise in COVID-19 cases amongst the franchises. Fawad Alam was the first player to get diagnosed with the novel virus in PSL 2021 on Monday. Also Read - LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips Super League T20 Match 15: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United T20 at National Stadium 7:30 PM IST March 4 Thursday

The PCB held a meeting with the team owners regarding the health concerns in the camps and decided to postpone the league with immediate effect. The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February. Also Read - Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Cricket Streaming PSL 2021 Match 15: When And Where to Watch Lahore vs Islamabad Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV in India

“The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides,” PCB said in the press release. Also Read - Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Live Cricket Streaming PSL 2021: When And Where to Watch Quetta vs Multan Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV in India

📢 HBL PSL 6 POSTPONED PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Director – Commercial and Babar Hamid, will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3pm to provide further updates. Read more:https://t.co/GM68WWmnT8 #HBLPSL6 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 4, 2021



The cricket board has also confirmed that PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan and Director – Commercial Babar Hamid, will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3 PM to provide further updates.

It has been reported on Wednesday that two foreign players and one support staff are the ones who have been tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing.

While three more cases were found positive on Thursday morning. Amidst the rise of cases in PCB, the organizing committee held a virtual meeting with the team owners and management on Thursday.

The PCB has confirmed that the tested players are from two different teams.

“Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed three more players from two different teams have tested positive for Covid-19 and they will now self-isolate for 10 days. The three players were not part of the sides that featured in Wednesday’s HBL Pakistan Super League 6 double-header, and had been tested in the afternoon after showing symptoms,” PCB stated in a press release.

Karachi Kings are currently leading the points table with three wins in two games while Quetta Gladiators are at the bottom with just one win.