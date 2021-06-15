Live Streaming Cricket

Lahore Qalandars will face Quetta Gladiators in the 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The Qalandars had lost their previous match against Islamabad United and they will aim to bounce back in style to winning ways. On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators are struggling as they have won a solitary match out of the seven matches they have played and are placed at the bottom of the points table.

Lahore Qalandars had got Islamabad United on the back foot in the previous match as they had picked five wickets for 20 runs. However, the United were able to bounce back after fine knocks from Asif Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed. On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators had lost their previous two matches by big margins. In fact, both of these teams had earlier met in the ongoing season in which Lahore Qalandars convincingly won by nine wickets.

Live Streaming PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars

When is Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 match?

The Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 match will be played on Tuesday, June 15. Also Read - ISL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction PSL 2021, Top Picks: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, Today’s Match 22 at Abu Dhabi 6:30 PM IST June 14

What are the timings of the Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 match?

The Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 match will start at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6 PM IST.

Where is the Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 match being played?

The Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 match?

The Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 match?

The Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 match live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and FanCode app.

What are the predicted XIs for Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 match?

Quetta Gladiators: Usman Khan, Saim Ayub, Jake Weatherald, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Azam Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mehmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (c), Muhammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Tim David, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

QUE vs LAH Full Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Jake Weatherald, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Mohammad Nawaz, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood, Zahir Khan, Hassan Khan, Naseem Shah, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Usman Shinwari, Jack Wildermuth, Anwar Ali

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (captain), Joe Denly, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), David Wiese, Zeeshan Ashraf, Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal, Haris Rauf, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Muhammad Faizan, Salman Mirza, Fakhar Zaman, Tom Abell, Agha Salman, Rashid Khan, Muhammad Zaid Alam.