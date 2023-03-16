Home

Riding on Kieron Pollard's 57, Multan Sultan posted 160/5. In reply, Lahore Qalandars were all out for 76 in 14.3 overs.

Kieron Pollard (L) and Shaheen Shah Afridi involve in a heated exchange during PSL. (Image: Twitter)

PSL 2023: Former West Indies batter Kieron Pollard and Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi were involved in a heated exchange during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) encounter, the video of which went viral on social media.

The incident happened during Multan Sultan’s qualifier match against Lahore Qalandars on Wednesday night. Playing for Multan, Pollard hit left-arm pacer Afridi for a six on the last ball of the 19th over.

As the ball went all the way to the stands, Afridi had nothing to do but to stare at the Windies giant before exchanging in a heated conversation. The Pakistani speedster went past Pollard before returning to give back few words.

The 19th over started with a dot ball before Pollard whacked Afridi for back-to-back sixes in the next two balls to bring up his fifty in 31 balls. The right-hander was dropped by Hussain Talat on the fourth ball at extra cover. Tim David then took a single on the fifth.

Meanwhile, it was the third time Pollard had hit Afridi for a six in that over on his way to a 34-ball 57. 20 runs were scored in that over as Multan Sultans put up 160/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Lahore were all out for just 76 in 14.3 overs to help Multan make their third PSL final.

