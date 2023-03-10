PSL 2023: Rashid Khan Brushes Up Singing Skills, Sings ‘Mast Hua.. Barbaad Hua’ With Sam Billings | WATCH
Both Rashid Khan and Sam Billings play for Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing Pakistan Super League.
New Delhi: Rashid Khan’s love for singing is not unknown to everyone. Recently, a video surfaced on social media, where the Afghanistan spinner was seen brushing up his singing skills along with England’s Sam Billings while travelling during the Pakistan Super League.
In the video, Rashid was seen singing ‘Mast hua.. Barbaad hua’ with Billings. The Afghan even shared the video on his Instragram story. Both Rashid and Billings play for Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing edition of the PSL.
Chaudhary @sambillings Ali Baga singing – 🎵 Mast Huwa, Barbaad Huwa 🎵#LahoreQalandars #PSL08 #HBLPSL2023 pic.twitter.com/N9pxGHMN2g
— Sadiq Hussain | UX/UI Designer (@BeingSadii) March 10, 2023
As far as PSL is concerned, Qalandars sit on top of the standings in the table winning seven games of their nine matches so far. Qalandars have already qualified for the playoffs.
Meanwhile, Rashid has been in good form in the PSL. He has so far taken 15 wickets in seven games with an economy rate of 6.11. Rashid is also the second-highest wicket-taker in PSL behind national teammate Ihsanullah Janat (18).
Billing, for his part has played a crucial role for Qalandars so far. He has given a good support in the middle order. Billings has scored 168 runs in six innings so far.
