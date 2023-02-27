Home

Rashid Khan 12-ball 18 run cameo towards the end helped Lahore Qalandars post 200/7 in 20 overs.

Rashid Khan hits the helicopter shot for a six in PSL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

Lahore: Rashid Khan did a MS Dhoni when he hit a helicopter shot for a six against Tom Curran in a match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023.

Coming in at No.8, the Afghanistan star, who was representing Lahore Qalandars hit Islamabad United’s Curran for a 99m maximum into the stands in the 19th over, much to the applause for the entire stadium.

He was finally dismissed by Hasan Ali for a 12-ball 18 as Lahore posted 200/7 in 20 overs.

The shot came on the third ball of the 19th over when Curran bowled a back of the length delivery outside off. Rashid, who was waiting for a lose ball, hit it over deep mid-wicket to see it sail all the way through.

So far, Rashid has played two games in the ongoing PSL for Lahore Qalandars, taking two wickets.

Earlier, Rashid spoke about the camaraderie that both Afghanistan and Pakistan players share on and off the field. “Camaraderie (between Pak-Afghan players) remains in its place but when we are playing for the country, but the environment is definitely different,” Rashid told Geo News.

“Playing against Pakistan will be good for our preparation for big events,” he added.

