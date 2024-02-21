Home

PSL 2024: Martin Guptil Joins Islamabad United As Replacement For Mohammad Waseem

Martin Guptil will be joining PSL franchise Islamabad United as the replacement of Mohammad Waseem.

Martin Guptill (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Veteran New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has joined Islamabad United as the replacement for the star UAE batter Mohammad Waseem in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. The update happened after Wassem became unavailable due to his national commitments to UAE, forcing the franchise to find a replacement.

Waseem, recognized for his exceptional performances in the ILT20 where he clinched the best home player award for the second consecutive season, was a promising addition to Islamabad’s roster. However, clashes in schedules between the PSL and UAE’s Cricket World Cup League 2 campaign in Dubai left Islamabad with no choice but to explore alternative options.

While Waseem’s absence is a setback for Islamabad United, the arrival of Martin Guptill injects fresh firepower into their batting arsenal. Guptill, a seasoned campaigner with experience in previous editions of the PSL representing Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings, brings a wealth of international cricket experience and a formidable reputation as a dynamic opening batsman.

With the PSL season in full swing and Islamabad United vying for supremacy in the league, Guptill’s inclusion adds a new dimension to their quest for success. His ability to provide explosive starts and anchor the innings makes him a valuable asset for Islamabad, especially in crucial matches leading up to the playoffs.

As Guptill dons the Islamabad United jersey, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing his batting prowess and match-winning performances on the PSL stage. With his arrival, Islamabad aims to strengthen their position and mount a formidable challenge for the coveted PSL title.

In the two games Islamabad United has played in the current PSL 2024, they have won one and lost one. The Shadab Khan-led team lost their most recent match to Multan Sultans by five wickets after beginning the season with an eight-wicket triumph over the reigning champions Lahore Qalandars.

The next game Islamabad United will play is on Thursday, against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

