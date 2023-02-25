Home

Azam Khan is representing Islamabad United in the ongoing Pakistan Super League. His father Moin Khan is the coach of Quetta Gladiators.

Azam Khan celebrated after completing his fifty against Quetta Gladiators in PSL. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: How often do you see a son making his father proud despite being on opposite sides. Azam Khan did exactly the same when he smashed a 42-ball 97 against Quetta Gladiators, coached by his dad and former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Playing for Islamabad United, Azam hit eight sixes and nine fours as his team posted a mammoth 220/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Quetta Gladiators were all out for 157 in 19.1 overs. So brutal was Azam’s hitting in the middle, even Moin was seen applauding his son with a straight face.

With this win, Islamabad consolidated their second spot in the PSL table with six points from four games. Quetta languish at the bottom of the table with just one win from five games. Multan Sultans top the group winning all the four games they have played so far.

Meanwhile, after the match Azam stated he had a feast on the ground. “Main khaali pet aaya tha toh maine ground pe hi sab kuch kha liya (I came empty stomach the the ground and then had a feast on the ground),” said the wicket-keeper batter.

Azam also gave credit to his father for being there all time despite people questioning his abilities due to his overweight.

“The way my father has supported me, it is special. A lot of people said I could not play, and that I would stay behind because of my father, but I am what I am because of him,” added Azam.

“To be honest, I knew I was in good form. I was batting well in the BPL and was trying to continue it. We were four wickets down and I was thinking of taking it deep. I have the belief that I can change the game at any moment…

“I practice range hitting so that I get a good idea about my strokes. T20 cricket is so fast at the moment and you need the acceleration at the right moment,” he said.

