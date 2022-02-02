Mumbai: The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League is happening and the excitement on social media is palpable. In the Indian sub-continent, cricket is a religion and fans worship the cricketers. While there have been criticisms in the past about the standard of cricket that is played in PSL, ex-English captain Michael Vaughan has taken a totally different stand. Vaughan has been quite impressed by the PSL and reckons it is the second-best league in the world after IPL.Also Read - Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals MS Dhoni's Advice During His Most Expensive Spell: 'Zyaada Sochna Nahi'

Vaughan shared his views on PSL via a tweet. His tweet read: "Pakistan Super league is the 2nd best T20 Tournament in the World .. it's not far off the IPL either .. Outstanding standard of cricket .."

Pakistan Super league is the 2nd best T20 Tournament in the World .. it’s not far off the IPL either .. Outstanding standard of cricket .. #Pakistan #PSL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 1, 2022

PSL and IPL are two of the biggest leagues in the world and that is because of the big names and the quality of cricket that is played.