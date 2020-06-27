PSM vs BBCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Prague Spartans Mobilizers vs Budejovice Barracudas CC, ECN Czech Super Series Week 3 – T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s PSM vs BBCC in Prague: The ECN Czech Super Series enters its third week. In the first week, Bohemian CC emerged victorious while in the next week, Prague Spartans Vanguards booked their place in the ECN Czech Super Series Finals Day weekend in Prague on July 11 and 12. The four participating teams include Prague CC Rooks, Prague Spartans Mobilizers, Prague Barbarians Vandals and Budejovice Barracudas CC. They will compete across six matches to determine the top-three. An Eliminator will be held between the 2nd and the third-placed team and the winner of it will square off against the top-placed team in the final. Also Read - NCD vs DOB Dream11 Team Players Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today's NC Dinos vs Doosan Bears Match in South Korea 1:30 PM IST June 27

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events which got underway from June 15. Also Read - PCR vs PBVA Dream11 Team Hints, ECN Czech Super Series Week 3 - T10: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Prague CC Rooks vs Prague Barbarians Vandals Match 2 in Prague at 3:30 PM IST Saturday June 27

Toss: The toss between Prague Spartans Mobilizers and Budejovice Barracudas CC will take place at 5:00 PM (IST). Also Read - PCR vs PSM Dream11 Team Hints, ECN Czech Super Series Week 3 - T10: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Prague CC Rooks vs Prague Spartans Mobilizers Match 1 in Prague at 1:30 PM IST Saturday June 27

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field



PSM vs BBCC My Dream11 Team

Shanmugham Ravi, Gokul Sai, Ajay Mishra (vice-captain), Arun Natarajan, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Ketan Pathak, Ashutosh Arya, Ritesh Khanna (Captaic), Ayush Sharma, Rahul Mishra, Ambar Kachale

PSM vs BBCC Squads

Prague Spartans Mobilizers: Prasad Ramachandran, M Sahadat Hossain, Mani Paduru, Purvang Trambadia, Swamy Madhav, Ishan Saraswat, Shanmugham Ravi, Suresh Babu, Gokul Sai, Sarthak Bhatta, Naveen Purandhar, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Ketan Pathak, Surya Chembrolu, Ashutosh Arya, Arun Konda, Sukhwinder Singh, Arman Bhuiyan, Vignesh Manohar Kumar

Budejovice Barracudas CC: Ritesh Khanna, Ajay Mishra, Krishnamoorthy Velusamy, Sazzad Mahmood, Uday Kumar and Legi Sam, Arun Natarajan, Ayush Sharma, Milan Varsadiya, Praveen Muthusamy, Ambar Kachale, Rahul Mishra, Joseph Foster, Nagarajan Murugan, Anbu Poosakkanu, Daniel Parrot, Rakesh Kumar, Philip Butterill

