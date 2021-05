Dream11 Team Prediction

PSM vs BCC, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague Match 26: Captain, Vice-captain – Prague Spartans vs Bohemian CC, Playing 11s For Today’s T10 Match at Vinor Ground at 2:30 PM IST May 10 Monday: Also Read - PCK vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague Match 25: Captain, Vice-captain - Prague CC Kings vs Bohemian CC, Playing 11s For Today's T10 Match at Vinor Ground at 12:30 PM IST May 10 Monday

Prague Spartans vs Bohemian CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Prague – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PSM vs BCC, ECS T10 Prague, Bohemian CC Dream11 Team Player List, Prague Spartans Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Prague Spartans vs Bohemian CC, Online Cricket Tips Prague Spartans vs Bohemian CC ECS T10 Prague, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Prague. Also Read - PCR vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague Match 23: Captain, Vice-captain - Prague CC Rooks vs Prague Spartans Vanguards, Today's Probable XIs at Vinor Cricket Ground at 4:30 PM IST May 8 Saturday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Prague toss between Prague Spartans and Bohemian CC will take place at 2 PM IST – May 10. Also Read - BRG vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague Match 22: Captain, Vice-captain - Brno Rangers vs United CC, Today's Probable XIs at Vinor Cricket Ground at 2:30 PM IST May 8 Saturday

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

PSM vs BCC My Dream11 Team

N Purandhar, V Naukudkar, S Saqib Muktar, Emom Md Mohiuddin, J Iqbal, S Reddy-Bemmireddy(VC), R Singh Bist, S Kakaria(C), A reddy-Somireddy, A Waqar

PSM vs BCC Probable Playing XIs

Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Ashok Kumar Reddy, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Naveen Purandhar, Arun Natarajan, Siddharth Sharma, Vatsal Kansara (wk), Suresh Kuramboyina (c), Arun Konda, Santosh Reddy, Al Mahmud

Bohemian

Saqlain Mukhtar, Ali Waqar, Amin Hossain, Zahid Mahmood, Javed Iqbal (c), Ravindra Singh Bist, Imran ul-Haq, Pratap Jagtap (wk), Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Khan, Saurabh Kakaria

Squads:

Prague Spartans Mobilizers: Suresh Kuramboyina (c), Ashok Somireddy, Naveen Purandhar, Gokul Namburi, Santosh Reddy, Siddharth Sharma, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Arun Natarajan, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Arun Konda, Vineet Mahajan, Vatsal Kansara, Prasad Ramachandran, Al Mahmud, Kapil Kumar, Vijay Karthikeyan, Mani Paduru, Sarthak Bhatta

Bohemian CC: Javed Iqbal (c), Abul Farhad, Sazib Bhuiyan, Zahid Mahmood, Ali Waqar, MD Mohiuddin, Ravindra Singh Bist, Saqlain Mukhtar, Imran ul-Haq, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Zubair, Pratap Jagtap, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Khan, Arif Javed, Saurabh Kakaria, GM Hasanat, Muhammad Usman, Philip Katon, Amin Hossa

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BCC Dream11 Team/ PSM Dream11 Team/ Bohemian CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Prague Spartans Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Prague/ Online Cricket Tips and more.