PSV vs KSV Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Kiel

PSV Hann-Munden vs Kummerfelder Sportverein Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Kiel- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PSV vs KSV at Kiel Cricket Ground: In match no. 40 of ECS T10 Kiel tournament, PSV Hann-Munden will take on Kummerfelder Sportverein in the last league fixture at the Kiel Ground on Thursday. The ECS T10 Kiel PSV vs KSV match will start at 6:30 PM IST – June 10. PSV Hann-Munden are playing their third match of the day and their qualification for the knockouts depends on how they are going to perform in their first two matches. With two wins and three losses, they are at the fourth spot in the Group B standings. Meanwhile, will look to extend their unbeaten streak in this tournament. They defeated PSV Hann-Munden on Wednesday by 21 runs.Here is the ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PSV vs KSV Dream11 Team Prediction, PSV vs KSV Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, PSV vs KSV Probable XIs ECS T10 Kiel, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – PSV Hann-Munden vs Kummerfelder Sportverein, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Kiel.

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground.

PSV vs KSV My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Dilraj Singh

Batsmen – Shoaib Azam-Khan, Adeel Ahmed, Imran Hafiz, Ashish Sharma

All-rounders – Musadiq Ahmed (C), Awal Khan-Safi (VC)

Bowlers – Amin Zadran, Wahid Muhammad, Muhammad Hazrat Said, Safiullah Ahmad-Zai

PSV vs KSV Probable Playing XIs

PSV Hann-Munden: Adeel Ahmad, Amin Zadran, Asad Sangari (wk), Awal Khan Safi, Gulraiz Mustafa (C), Imran Hafiz, Junaid Javed, Khan Wali Khan, Sajed Jabarkhel, Vinod Joshi, Wahid Muhammad.

Kummerfelder Sportverein: Adhyay Datta, Asad Ahmad Khan, Ashish Sharma, Avi Soni, Dilraj Singh, Muhammad Hazrat Said, Musadiq Ahmed, Shoaib Azam-Khan (C), Victor Vusumuzi Moyo, Zaid Hasan, Safiullah Ahmadzai.

PSV vs KSV Squads

Kummerfelder Sportverein: Shoaib Azam (C), Chandana Pushpalal, Delawar Khan, Sulaiman Kakar, Noor Wali, Shekib Naibkhail, Ahmed Musaddiq, Victor Moyo, Adhyay Datta, Dilraj Singh, Israr Khan, Pratip Datta, Rajan Sharma, Finn Sadarangani, Asad Khan, Safiullah Ahmadzai, Ashish Sharma, Saied Sadat, Malith Herath, Muhammad Samiullah, Avi Soni, Hazrat Said, Imran Khan, and Zaid Hasan.

PSV Hann-Munden: Adeel Ahmad, Hirenbhai Patel, Imran Hafiz, Junaid Javed, Omedullah Safi, Wahid Muhammad, Wali khan, Zaheer Khan, Amin Zadran, Gulraiz Mustafa, Matiullah Yousafzai, Safi Awalkhan, Ujan Natik, Vinod Joshi, Asad Sangari, Ketan Singh, Nasir Rustamkhail, Sajed Jaberkhel.

