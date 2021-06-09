PSV vs KSV Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Kiel

PSV Hann-Munden vs Kummerfelder Sportverein Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Kiel- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s PSV vs KSV at Kiel Cricket Ground: In match no. 36 of ECS T10 Kiel tournament, PSV Hann-Munden will take on Kummerfelder Sportverein at the Kiel Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The ECS T10 Kiel PSV vs KSV match will start at 6:30 PM IST – June 9. PSV Hann Munden are currently at the fourth position on the points table of FanCode ECS T10 Kiel whereas Kummerfelder Sportverein are holding the numero uno spot in the table. PSV Hann-Munden made a solid start to their campaign. They lost their first match by 4 wickets in the final over but bounced back won their second game by 6 wickets. Meanwhile, Kummerfelder Sportverein are the tough opposition to beat in Group B. They have won all their 4 matches played so far. Here is the ECS T10 Kiel Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PSV vs KSV Dream11 Team Prediction, PSV vs KSV Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, PSV vs KSV Probable XIs ECS T10 Kiel, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – PSV Hann-Munden vs Kummerfelder Sportverein, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Kiel. Also Read - RWA-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Team Prediction Kwibuka Women’s T20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips - Rwanda Women vs Nigeria Women, Playing 11s, Team News Match 8 From Gahanga International Stadium at 5:20 pm IST June 9 Wednesday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Kiel toss between Kummerfelder Sportverein and PSV Hann-Munden will take place at 6 PM IST – June 9. Also Read - LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction PSL 2021 Match 15: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 9:30 PM IST June 9

Time: 6:30 PM IST. Also Read - KSV vs SCE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, ECS T10 Kiel: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Kummerfelder Sportverein vs SC Europa, June 9

Venue: Kiel Cricket Ground.

PSV vs KSV My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Dilraj Singh

Batsmen – Shoaib Azam-Khan, Imran Hafiz, Asad Ahmad Khan

All-rounders – Musadiq Ahmed (C), Gulraiz Mustafa, Awal Khan-Safi (VC), Muhammad Samiullah

Bowlers – Muhammad Hazrat Said, Avi Soni, Junaid Javed

PSV vs KSV Probable Playing XIs

PSV Hann-Munden: Adeel Ahmad, Amin Zadran, Asad Sangari (wk), Awal Khan Safi, Gulraiz Mustafa (C), Imran Hafiz, Junaid Javed, Khan Wali Khan, Matiullah Yousafzai, Vinod Joshi, Wahid Muhammad.

Kummerfelder Sportverein: Adhyay Datta, Asad Ahmad Khan, Ashish Sharma, Avi Soni, Dilraj Singh, Muhammad Hazrat Said, Musadiq Ahmed, Saied Sajad-Sadat (wk), Shoaib Azam-Khan (C), Victor Vusumuzi Moyo, Safiullah Ahmadzai.

PSV vs KSV Squads

Kummerfelder Sportverein: Shoaib Azam (C), Chandana Pushpalal, Delawar Khan, Sulaiman Kakar, Noor Wali, Shekib Naibkhail, Ahmed Musaddiq, Victor Moyo, Adhyay Datta, Dilraj Singh, Israr Khan, Pratip Datta, Rajan Sharma, Finn Sadarangani, Asad Khan, Safiullah Ahmadzai, Ashish Sharma, Saied Sadat, Malith Herath, Muhammad Samiullah, Avi Soni, Hazrat Said, Imran Khan, and Zaid Hasan.

PSV Hann-Munden: Adeel Ahmad, Hirenbhai Patel, Imran Hafiz, Junaid Javed, Omedullah Safi, Wahid Muhammad, Wali khan, Zaheer Khan, Amin Zadran, Gulraiz Mustafa, Matiullah Yousafzai, Safi Awalkhan, Ujan Natik, Vinod Joshi, Asad Sangari, Ketan Singh, Nasir Rustamkhail, Sajed Jaberkhel.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PSV Dream11 Team/ KSV Dream11 Team/ PSV Hann-Munden Dream11 Team Prediction/ Kummerfelder Sportverein Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Kiel/ Online Cricket Tips and more.