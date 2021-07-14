PSV vs PAO Dream11 Tips And Prediction Club Friendlies

PSV Eindhoven vs PAOK FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Club Friendlies 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's Match PSV vs PAO at Philips Stadion: In an exiciting Club Friendlies encounter on Wednesday evening, PAOK FC will square off against PSV Eindhoven at the Philips Stadion. The Club Friendlies PSV vs PAO clash will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST – July 14 in India. PSV Eindhoven will welcome PAOK to the Phillips Stadium in a friendly fixture on Wednesday night. The home side will enter this match after playing a goalless draw with German side VfL Osnabruck on Saturday in a club-friendly fixture. PAOK, on the other hand, are coming off a convincing 3-1 win over the Greek side Volos. It will be the last friendly game for the PSV before they kickstart their UEFA Champions League qualifier next week. Here is the Club Friendlies Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PSV vs PAO Dream11 Team Prediction, PSV vs PAO Fantasy Football Prediction T10 game, PSV vs PAO Predicted Playing XIs Club Friendlies, Fantasy Football Prediction – PSV Eindhoven vs PAOK FC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Club Friendlies.

Kick-Off Time: The Club Friendlies match between PSV Eindhoven vs PAOK FC will start at 11:30 PM IST – July 14.

Venue: Philips Stadion.

PSV vs PAO My Dream11 Team

Zivko Zivkovic; Andre Ramalho, Philip Max, Philip Mwene; Mario Gotze, Shinji Kagawa, Ibrahim Sangare, Amr Warda (VC); Eran Zahavi (C), Andrija Zivkovic, Yorbe Vertessen.

PSV vs PAO Predicted Playing XIs

PSV Eindhoven: Joel Drommel (GK); Andre Ramalho, Philip Max, Philip Mwene, Olivier Boscagli; Ibrahim Sangare, Marco van Ginkel, Mario Gotze; Noni Madueke, Yorbe Vertessen, Eran Zahavi.

PAOK FC: Zivko Zivkovic (GK); Adrian Pereira, Sverri Ingason, Fernando Varela, Vieirinha; Andersen Esiti, Douglas Augusto, Shinji Kagawa; Amr Warda, Nelson Oliveira, Andrija Zivkovic.

PSV vs PAO SQUADS

PSV Eindhoven (PSV): D. Malen, E. Zahavi, C. Gakpo, N. Madueke, P. Max, M. Götze, M. Ihattaren, O. Boscagli, D. Dumfries, Mauro Júnior, Y. Vertessen, P. Rosario, I. Sangaré, R. Thomas, A. Fein, M. van Ginkel, J. Piroe, M. Romero, Y. Mvogo, J. Teze, N. Viergever, T. Baumgartl, J. Hendrix, A. Obispo, É. Gutiérrez, Bruma, R. Ledezma, L. Unnerstall, S. Lammers, M. Sadílek, S. Sambo, Luis Felipe, M. Kjølø, I. Saibari.

PAOK FC (PAO): K. Świderski, A. Živković, S. Schwab, S. Ingason, C. Tzolis, Vieirinha, Amr Warda, O. El Kaddouri, T. Murg, Fernando Varela, Douglas Augusto, José Crespo, N. Ninua, A. Paschalakis, Ž. Živković, Rodrigo Alves, I. Michailidis, T. Tsiggaras, A. Pereira, E. Lyratzis, E. Mihaj, L. Lamprou, S. Kagawa, I. Konstantelias, G. Vrakas, G. Koutsias.

