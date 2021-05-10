PSV vs PBV Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Prague

Prague Spartans Vanguards vs Prague Barbarians Vandals Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Prague- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s PSV vs PBV at Vinor Cricket Ground: In match no. 29 of ECS T10 Prague tournament, Prague Barbarians Vandals will take on Prague Spartans Vanguards at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The ECS T10 Prague PSV vs PBV match will start at 12:30 PM IST – May 11. In the league standings, Prague Spartans Vanguards are currently placed at the third spot. They have won three out of their five games so far. On the other hand, Prague Barbarians Vandals are one spot above them in the second position, with four victories in six matches. Here is the ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and PSV vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction, PSV vs PBV Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, PSV vs PBV Probable XIs ECS T10 Prague, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Prague Spartans Vanguards vs Prague Barbarians Vandals, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Prague. Also Read - FUL vs BUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Premier League: Captain, Vice-captain- Fulham vs Burnley, Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match at Craven Cottage 12:30 AM IST May 11 Tuesday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Prague toss between Prague Barbarians Vandals and Prague Spartans Vanguards will take place at 12 PM IST – May 11. Also Read - POR vs MOR Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain - Portimonense SC vs Moreirense FC, Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match at Estadio Municipal de Portimao 10.30 PM IST May 10 Monday

Time: 12:30 PM IST. Also Read - SPK vs KHMK Dream11 Team Prediction Russian Premier League 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Spartak Moscow vs FC Khimki, Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match at Otkritie Arena 9:30 PM IST May 10 Monday

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

PSV vs PBV My Dream11 Team

Divyendra Singh, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Jahanur Hoque, Satyajit Sengupta (VC), Sabawoon Davizi (C), Pankaj Pundir, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Amritpal Rai, Farooq Abdullah, Sagar Mahireddy.

PSV vs PBV Probable Playing XIs

Prague Spartans Vanguards: Neeraj Tyagi, Satyajit Sengupta, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Farooq Abdullah, Shobhit Bhatia, Dheeraj Thakur, Vignesh Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Suhaib Wani, Shanmugham Ravi.

Prague Barbarians Vandals: Sabawoon Davizi, Divyendra Singh, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Uday Gali, Amritpal Rai, Pankaj Pundir, Sagar Madhireddy, Andrew Sim, Jahanur Hoque, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Bilal Samad.

PSV vs PBV Squads

Prague Spartans Vanguards: Dheeraj Thakur, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Parth Bhalodiya, Karthik Ekambaram, Sandeep Kumar, Shanmugham Ravi, Suhaib Wani, Vignesh Kumar, Arman Bhuiyan, Ashutosh Arya, Farooq Abdullah, Neeraj Tyagi, Satyajit Sengupta, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Shobhit Bhatia, Varun Mehta.

Prague Barbarians Vandals: Sahil Grover, Pradeep Gangappa, Sabawoon Davizi, Sumit Pokhriyal, Divyendra Singh (C), Jahanur Hoque, Vamshi Krishna, Yashwantha Salian, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Pankaj Pundir, Uday Gali, Bilal Samad, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amritpal Rai, Piyush Kumar, Ravi Sangam, Sagar Madhireddy, Pydi Karthik, Andrew Sim.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PBV Dream11 Team/ PSV Dream11 Team/ Prague Barbarians Vandals Dream11 Team Prediction/ Prague Spartans Vanguards Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Prague/ Online Cricket Tips and more.