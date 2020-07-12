Dream11 Team Hints

PSV vs PBVA Dream11 ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Prague Spartans Vanguards vs Prague Barbarians at June Vinor Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST July 12:

Cricket returns in Czech Republic after the coronavirus pandemic brought the game to a screeching halt globally. The ECB Czech Super Series T10 League has a unique format. 16 teams are participating and have been split into four groups of four teams each. Each team in each group will play three round-robin matches. An eliminator playoff will be held between the 2nd and 3rd placed teams. The winner of this will lock horns with the topper in the group final. The winners of each group will then progress for the final weekend where they will square off for the title. The four groups have been assigned a weekend each. The matches will be broadcast live in Czech Republic and globally as well.

Toss: The toss between Prague Spartans Vanguards vs Prague Barbarians will take place at 1 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: June Vinor Cricket Ground

My Dream11 Team

Divyendra Singh, Sabwoon Davizi, Kranthi Venkataswamy(vc), Santhosh Reddy(c), Honey Gori, Prasanna Ganesan, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Satyajit Sengupta, Jaffar Stooman, Neeraj Tyagi, Ashokkumar Reddy

PSV vs PBVA Probable XIs

Prague Spartans Vanguards Probable XIs

S Sengupta, Satyajit Sengupta, Prasanna Ganesan, Ghanshyam Kumar, Karthik Ekambaram, Ashokkumar Reddy, Karthik Ekambaram, Neeraj Tyagi, S Wani, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Santhosh Bemmireddy, P Bhalodiya

Prague Barbarian Vandals Probable XIs:

Pradeep Balkrishnan, Pradeep Gangappa, Sabawoon Davizi, Jafar Stooman, Sagar Madhireddy, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Honey Gori, Divyendra Singh, Jahanur Hoque, Andrew Sim, Uday Gali

PSV vs PBVA Squads

Prague Spartans Vanguards

Vineet Mahajan, Ghanshyam Kumar, Parth Bhalodiya, Karthik Ekambaram, Farooq Abdullah-Shaik, Santhosh Reddy, Prasanna Ganesan, Satyajit Sengupta, Vysakh Jagannivasan, Shobit Bhatia, Neeraj Tyagi, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Suhaib Wani and Kranthi MV

Prague Barbarian Vandals Squads

Honey Gori, M Sai Vandrasi, Pankaj Kumar, Uday Gali, Pradeep Gangappa, Sagar Madhireddy, Birendra Kumar and Kushagra Bhatnagar, Divyendra Singh, Sabawoon Davizi, Jahanur Hoque, Andrew Sim, Pradeep Balakrishnan, Shantanu Kulkarni, Jafar Stooman

