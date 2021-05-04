PSV vs PCR Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Prague

Prague Spartans Vanguards vs Prague CC Rooks Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Prague- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PSV vs PCR at Vinor Cricket Ground: In match no. 5 of ECS T10 Prague tournament, Prague CC Rooks will take on Prague Spartans Vanguards at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The ECS T10 Prague PSV vs PCR match will start at 12:30 PM IST – May 4. Prague Spartans Vanguards are the champions of ECN Czech Super Series Week 2, 2020. They defeated Prague CC Knights in the grand finale by 22 runs. With six wickets in four matches, Neeraj Tyagi is leading the bowling charts. He will be one of the players to watch out for from the Vanguards team. Meanwhile, Prague CC Rooks lost to Prague Barbarians Vandals in the grand finale of ECN Czech Super Series Week 3, 2020. Here is the ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and PSV vs PCR Dream11 Team Prediction, PSV vs PCR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, PSV vs PCR Probable XIs ECS T10 Prague, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Prague Spartans Vanguards vs Prague CC Rooks, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Prague.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Prague toss between Prague CC Rooks and Prague Spartans Vanguards will take place at 12 PM IST – May 4.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

PSV vs PCR My Dream11 Team

Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Dipankumar Patel, Jinny Panilet (VC), Parth Bhalodiya, Vyshakh Jagannivasan (C), Rohit Deshmoyni, Satyajit Sengupta, Avinash Kumar, Farooq Abdullah, Manish Sahijwani, Suhaib Wani.

PSV vs PCR Probable Playing XIs

Prague Spartans Vanguards: Neeraj Tyagi, Satyajit Sengupta, Parth Bhalodiya, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Parth Bhalodiya, Farooq Abdullah, Suhaib Wani, Karthik Ekambaram, Varun Mehta, Ashutosh Arya, Kranthi Venkataswamy.

Prague CC Rooks: Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Dipankumar Patel, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Jinny Panilet, Rohit Deshmoyni, Avinash Kumar, Manish Sahijwani, Kasi Viswanathan, Jeet Shah, Abhishek Pal, Vinod Suthar.

PSV vs PCR Squads

Prague Spartans Vanguards: Dheeraj Thakur, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Parth Bhalodiya, Karthik Ekambaram, Sandeep Kumar, Shanmugham Ravi, Suhaib Wani, Vignesh Kumar, Arman Bhuiyan, Ashutosh Arya, Farooq Abdullah, Neeraj Tyagi, Satyajit Sengupta, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Shobhit Bhatia, Varun Mehta.

Prague CC Rooks: Jinny Panilet, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Summet Malik, Abhishek Pal, Avinash Kumar, Dan Casey, Jahangir Wani, Manish Sahijwani, Christopher Tebb, Dijo Vincent, Dipankumar Patel, Kamaldeep Singh, Murali Krishna, Naveen Gunasekaran, Naveen Padmaraju, Rohit Deshmoyni, Vinod Suthar, Jeet Shah, Kasi Viswanathan, Sujith Gopalakrishnan.

