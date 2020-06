PSV vs SCE Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction PSV Hann Munden vs SC Europa Cricket, ECS T10 Kummerfeld – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s PSV vs SCE in Kummerfeld Sport Verein: On Day 1 of the league, PSV Hann Munden, SG Findorff and MTV Stallions registered victories. PSV won two matches beating KSV Cricket and SG Findorff; SGF beat MTV and MTV beat PSV. Also Read - VFB vs KSV Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 ECS T10 Kummerfeld: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips VFB Fallersleben vs KSV Cricket Match 5 in Kummerfeld Sport Verein at 12:30 PM IST Tuesday June 30

The latest offering in the European Cricket Series is ECS T10 Kummerfeld league that gets underway from June 29. Six German teams will be contesting across 20 matches during the five-day affair. Each day will see four matches and with Friday being the finals day. The teams are Kummerfelder Sportverein, SG Findorff EV, MTV Stallions, Polizeisportverein Hann Munden, SC Europa and VFB Fallersleben. Also Read - MTV vs PSV Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 ECS T10 Kummerfeld: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips MTV Stallions vs PSV Hann Munden Match 4 in Kummerfeld Sport Verein at 8:00 PM IST Monday June 29

Toss: The toss between PSV Hann Munden and SC Europa Cricket will take place at 2:30 PM (IST). Also Read - PSV vs FDF Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 ECS T10 Kummerfeld: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips PSV Hann Munden vs SG Findorff EV Match 3 in Kummerfeld Sport Verein at 5:30 PM IST Monday June 29

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Kummerfeld Sport Verein



PSV vs SCE My Dream11 Team

Awal Khan-Safi (captain), Adeel Ahmad (vice-captain), Nader Khan-Rahmany, Amin Zadran, Dawood Khan Aryubi, Ghulam Akbar Dargey, Wahid Muhammad, Israfeel Zazai, Asad Sangari, Wahidullah Amini, Ashish Sharma

PSV vs SCE Squads

PSV Hann Munden: Sajid Jaberkhel, Asad Sangari, Amanullah Sharifi, Kamran Niasi, Adeel Ahmad, Sardar Wali-Kakar, Nasir Rustamkheil, Vinod Joshi, Imran Hafiz, Matiullah Yousafzai, Gulraiz Mustafa, Nader Khan-Rahmany, Amin Zadran, Dawood Zadran, Omedullah Safi, Zaheer Khan-Jamali, Wahid Muhammad, Royal Sotra, Awal Khan-Safi, Junaid Javed

SC Europa Cricket: Vishal Thakar, Ghulam Akbar Dargey, Avi Soni, Abdul Wajid Khan, Izatullah Amini, Mohsin Muhammad, Sahel Darwesh, Wahidullah Amini, Malith Herath, Muhammad Khan Jr, Rahimullah Khan, Ashish Sharma, Dawood Khan Aryubi, Hikmanullah Shinwari, Israfeel Zazai, Umar Farooq, Bilal Shinwari, Dev Rana, Imran Khan Jr., Shabeer Ahmad

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PSV Dream11 Team/ SCE Dream11 Team/ PSV Hann Munden Dream11 Team/ SC Europa Cricket Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.