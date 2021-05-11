Dream11 Team Prediction

PSV vs UCC, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague: Captain, Vice-captain – Prague Spartans Vanguards vs United CC, Probable XIs For Match 31 at Vinor Cricket Ground at 4:30 PM IST May 11 Tuesday: Also Read - PSV vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague: Captain, Vice-captain - Prague Spartans Vanguards vs Prague Barbarians Vandals, Probable XIs For Match 29 at Vinor Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST May 11 Tuesday

Prague Spartans Vanguards vs United CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Prague – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PSV vs UCC, ECS T10 Prague, Prague Spartans Vanguards Dream11 Team Player List, United CC Rooks Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Prague Spartans Vanguards vs Prague Barbarians Vandals, Online Cricket Tips Prague Spartans Vanguards vs United CC ECS T10 Prague, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Prague. Also Read - VCC vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague: Captain, Vice-captain- Vinohrady CC vs Prague Spartans Mobilizers, Probable XIs For Today's Match 28 at Vinor Cricket Ground at 6:30 PM IST May 10 Monday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Prague toss between Prague Spartans Vanguards vs United CC will take place at 4 PM IST – May 11. Also Read - PSM vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague Match 26: Captain, Vice-captain - Prague Spartans vs Bohemian CC, Playing 11s For Today's T10 Match at Vinor Ground at 2:30 PM IST May 10 Monday

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

PSV vs UCC My Dream11 Team

Shobhit Bhatia, Shyamal Joshi, Vyshak Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Pramod Bagauly, Neelesh Pandit, Satyajit Sengupta (vc), Ayush Sharma (c), Mustafa Nawab, Kunal Deshmukh, Farooq Abdullah-Shaik

PSV vs UCC Probable Playing XIs

Prague Spartans Vanguards

Neeraj Tyagi (c), Farooq Abdullah-Shaik, Shanmugham Ravi, Dheeraj Thakur, Vignesh Kumar, Vyshak Jagannivasan, Suhaib Wani, Sandeep Kumar Valliveti, Satyajit Sengupta, Shobhit Bhatia (wk), Kranthi Venkataswamy

United CC

Pramod Bagauly (c), Shyamal Joshi, Amit Pangarkar, Neelesh Pandit, Chethan Sharma, Mustafa Nawab, Kunal Deshmukh, Abhimanyu Singh (wk), Ayush Sharma, Piyushsingh Baghel / Manish Singh, Ritesh Kanna

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PSV Dream11 Team/ UCC Dream11 Team/ Prague Sporting Vanguards Dream11 Team Prediction/ United CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Prague/ Online Cricket Tips and more.