PSV vs VFB Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction PSV Hann Munden vs VFB Fallersleben, ECS T10 Kummerfeld – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s PSV vs VFB in Kummerfeld Sport Verein: On Day 1 of the league, PSV Hann Munden, SG Findorff and MTV Stallions registered victories. PSV won two matches beating KSV Cricket and SG Findorff; SGF beat MTV and MTV beat PSV. Also Read - VFB vs SCE Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 ECS T10 Kummerfeld: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips VFB Fallersleben vs SC Europa Cricket Match 7 in Kummerfeld Sport Verein at 5:30 PM IST Tuesday June 30

The latest offering in the European Cricket Series is ECS T10 Kummerfeld league that gets underway from June 29. Six German teams will be contesting across 20 matches during the five-day affair. Each day will see four matches and with Friday being the finals day. The teams are Kummerfelder Sportverein, SG Findorff EV, MTV Stallions, Polizeisportverein Hann Munden, SC Europa and VFB Fallersleben. Also Read - PSV vs SCE Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 ECS T10 Kummerfeld: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips PSV Hann Munden vs SC Europa Cricket Match 6 in Kummerfeld Sport Verein at 3:00 PM IST Tuesday June 30

Toss: The toss between PSV Hann Munden vs VFB Fallersleben will take place at 7:30 PM (IST). Also Read - VFB vs KSV Dream11 Team Hints, Dream11 ECS T10 Kummerfeld: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips VFB Fallersleben vs KSV Cricket Match 5 in Kummerfeld Sport Verein at 12:30 PM IST Tuesday June 30

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Kummerfeld Sport Verein



PSV vs VFB My Dream11 Team

Adeel Ahmad (captain), Nader Khan-Rahmany (vice-captain), Awal Khan-Safi, Salman Siddiqui, Rohit Koul, Ankit Tomar, Kartheek Bolla, Imran Hafiz, Satish Kumar Muthyala, Amin Zadran, Zaheer Khan-Jamali

PSV vs VFB Squads

VFB Fallersleben: Kaustubh Deshpande, Mahesh Badhe, Rama Chandra Reddy, Satish Kumar Muthyala, Shivaray Jan, Yogesh Sajikumar Pai, Vedant Shetye, Ankit Tomar, Kartheek Bolla, Janardhan Siddaiaha, Salman Siddiqui, Rohit Koul, Sandeep Vasisth, Saran Kannan

PSV Hann Munden: Nasir Rustamkheil, Sardar Wali-Kakar, Vinod Joshi, Adeel Ahmad, Imran Hafiz, Gulraiz Mustafa, Nader Khan-Rahmany, Amin Zadran, Sajid Jaberkhel, Awal Khan-Safi, Zaheer Khan-Jamali, Wahid Muhammad, Dawood Zadran, Asad Sangari, Matiullah Yousafzai, Junaid Javed, Amanullah Sharifi, Kamran Niasi, Omedullah Safi, Royal Sotra

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PSV Dream11 Team/ VFB Dream11 Team/ PSV Hann Munden Dream11 Team/ VFB Fallersleben Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.