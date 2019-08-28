The social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages for PV Sindhu ever since she became the first Indian to win the Badminton World Championship. From the Prime Minister to normal citizens everyone has taken out their time to laud the brilliance that Sindhu displayed on Sunday at Basel in Switzerland to win the gold medal at the BWF World Championship 2019.

However, one of the most special wishes came from another of India’s golden girls in sports, PT Usha. Taking to her official Twitter account, Usha shared a throwback picture of her with a young Sindhu. Though she did not mention the time when the picture was clicked but the shuttler looked not older than her early teens.

Posting the picture, one of the first-star woman athletes from India wrote, “The passion and dedication for the sport will always be rewarded when hard work comes into play. @Pvsindhu1 success will inspire generations to come! Hefty congratulations on winning the Gold at #BWFWorldChampionships2019.”

In what almost everyone believed was the most one-sided women’s singles final in the history of BWF World Championships, Sindhu had stormed past her Japanese opponent Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7. It was her third final on the trot after losing the marquee clash in 2018 against Carolina Marin of Spain and in 2017 against Okuhara.

The 2017 final was also the last time both the shuttlers had met and Okuhara had defeated Sindhu in a tense encounter which lasted more than two hours. In comparison, the 2019 final saw the Indian shuttler defeating her opponent in just 37 minutes.