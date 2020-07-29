PT vs CIN Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Portland Timbers vs FC Cincinnati Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match PT vs CIN at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex: The season got underway from February 29 and was to end on October 4, 2020 before the coronavirus wreaked the original schedule. The organisers announced a one-off MLS is Back Tournament which will be a precursor to the return of the league. 24 out of 26 MLS teams are taking part in the event. The two teams to have withdrawn include Nashville SC and FC Dallas as several of their players tested positive for the coronavirus. Like other events across the world, this is also being held behind the closed doors from July 8 to August 11.

Kick-Off Time: The MLS is Back Tournament match between Portland Timbers and FC Cincinnati will start at 8 AM IST

Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

PT vs CIN My Dream11 Team

P Tyton, J Villafana, B Tuiloma, D Zuparic, D Valeri, S Blanco, F Amaya, H Medunjanin, D Chara, J Ebobisse (vice-captain), Y Kubo (captain)

PT vs CIN SQUADS

Portland Timbers: Jeff Attinella, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic, Zac Mcgraw, Jorgen Oland, Dario Zuparic, Chris Duvall, Julio Cascante, Bill Tuiloma, Marco Farfan, Larrys Mabiala, Williams Velásquez, Blake Bodily, Aaron Molloy, Jorge Moreira, Diego Valeri, Sebastián Blanco, Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes, Dairon Asprilla, Eryk Williamson, Renzo Zambrano, Marvin Loría, Jorge Villafaña, Andy Polo, Felipe Mora, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Andres Flores, Jeremy Ebobisse, Tomás Conechny, Yimmi Chará

FC Cincinnati: Spencer Richey, Przemyslaw Tyton, Bobby Edwards, Kendall Waston, Maikel van der Werff, Tom Pettersson, Nick Hagglund, Greg Garza, Andrew Gutman, Mathieu Deplagne, Saad Abdul-Salaam, Zico Bailey, Caleb Stanko, Fatai Alashe, Thomas McCabe, Allan Cruz, Haris Medunjanin, James McLaughlin, Adrien Regattin, Siem de de Jong, Frankie Amaya, Kekuta Manneh, Joseph-Claude Gyau, Jurgen Locadia, Yuya Kubo, Brandon Vazquez, Rashawn Dally

