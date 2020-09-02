Dream11 Team Prediction

Venue: Providence Park.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- D Bingham

Defenders- D Zuparic, J Villafana, D Steres, N DePuy

Midfielders- D Valeri, P Kitchen, J Corna

Forwards- J Ebobisse (vc), S Blanco, C Pavon (c)

SQUADS

Portland Timbers (PT): Steve Clark, Jeff Attinella, Aljaz Ivacic, Bill Tuiloma, Jorge Villafana, Chris Duvall, Larrys Mabiala, Julio Cascante, Marco Farfan, Dario Zuparic, Zac McGraw, Pablo Bonilla, Andres Flores, Cristian Paredes, Yimmi Chara, Dairon Asprilla, Diego Valeri, Eryk Williamson, Diego Chara, Tomas Conechny, Marvin Loria, Renzo Zambrano, Blake Bodily, Sebastian Blanco, Andy Polo, Felipe Mora, Jeremy Ebobisse, Jaroslaw Niezgoda

LA Galaxy (LAG): Eric Lopez, Justin vom Steeg, David Bingham, Julian Araujo, Diedie Traore, Danilo Acosta, Nick DePuy, Daniel Steres, Emiliano Insua, Rolf Feltscher, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Jonathan Perez, Emil Cuello, Efrain Alvarez, Perry Kitchen, Joe Corona, Jonathan Dos Santos, Sacha Kljestan, Sebastian Lletget, Cameron Dunbar, Gordon Wild, Carlos Harvey, Ethan Zubak, Cristian Pavon, Javier Hernandez, Kai Koreniuk

