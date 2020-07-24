Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Pint Cricket Club vs Nightcliff Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin And District ODD 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's PT vs NCC at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin: In the upcoming fixture of Darwin and District ODD 2020 on super Saturday, Pint Cricket Club will take on against Nightcliff Cricket Club in Match 12 at the Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. The Darwin and District ODD match will begin at 7AM IST on July 25. A total of 45 matches will be played throughout the tournament across four different venues – Marrara Cricket Ground, Nightcliff Oval, Tracy Village Oval and Cazaly's Oval. Eight teams are participating in the event including Palmerston, Darwin, Sth Districts, Tracy Village, Waratah, Nightcliff, PINT and Invitational XI. After the the conclusion of the T20 league, a 14-round Darwin & District one-day season will follow with the final slated to be held on September 19.

TOSS – The toss between Pint Cricket Club INC and Nightcliff Cricket Club will take place at 6.30 AM (IST).

Time: 7 AM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Martin Brown

Batsmen: Shishir Ramakrishna, Richard Oliver, Jhiah Baxter, Cameron Tonkin

All-rounders: Tim Garner (VC), Harry J Manenti, Jacob Thorne (C)

Bowlers: Joel Logan, Philip Hull, Tom Pinson

PT vs NCC Probable Playing XIs

Pint CC: Joshua Neill, John Flynn, Martin Brown (wk), Tim Garner (C), Harry J Manenti, Bilal Abbas, Joel Logan, Tom Grose, Richard Oliver, Nick Glinatsis, Raza Malik.

Nightcliff CC: Adi Dave, Jhiah Baxter, Jacob Thorne, Cameron Tonkin, Brady Baptist (C), James Dix, Michael Kudra (wk), Phillp Hull, Tom Pinson, Nick Wheeler, Coen McKinnon.

PT vs NCC Squads

Pint Cricket Club (PT): John Flynn, Martin Brown, Tim Garner, Harry J Manenti, Bilal Abbas, Shishir Ramakrishna, Joel Logan, Raza Malik, Tom Grose, Richard Oliver, Joshua Neill, Daniel Lang, Jonathon Hewitson, Ben May, Nick Glinatsis, Simon Lavers, Tim Knox.

Nightcliff Cricket Club (NCC): Adi Dave, Jhiah Baxter, Jacob Thorne, Cameron Tonkin, Brady Baptist, Andrew Richards, James Dix, Michael Kudra, Philip Hull, Tom Pinson, Nachiket Sant, Ryan Dennis, Lachland Baird, Taj Glenn, Thomas Foley.

