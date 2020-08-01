Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Pint Cricket Club vs Southern Districts CC Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin and District ODD 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's WCC vs SD at Marrara Cricket Ground: In the second match of super Sunday on Darwin and District ODD, Pint Cricket Club will take on Southern Districts Cricket Club at the Marrara Cricket Ground – August 2. The Darwin and District ODD PT vs SD match will start at 7 AM IST. Pint Cricket Club has had a poor tournament so far as they have only one win from four matches and from here they have to win all their remaining matches to stay alive in the tournament. On the other hand, Southern Districts Club is in great form with four wins from four matches and will look to make it five.

TOSS – The toss between Pint Cricket Club and Southern Districts CC will take place at 6.30 AM (IST).

Time: 7 AM IST.

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: D Mylius (vc).

Batsmen: J Neil, R Oliver, K Voelkl.

All-Rounders: T Garner, C Kelly, H J Manenti, D Fry.

Bowlers: C Mcevoy (C), M Ninneman, R Malik.

PT vs SD Probable Playing XIs

Pint Cricket Club: Joshua Neill, Martin Brown, Harry J Manenti, Richard Oliver, Tim Garner, Bilal Abbas, John Flynn, Raza Malik, Nick Glinatsis, Tom Grose, Patrick Gallow

Southern Districts CC: Kierran Voelkl, Daniel Mylius, Dean Fry, Jackson Isakka, Corey Kelly, Dylan Mullen, Ryan Clark, Nick Akers, Michael Ninneman, Christopher Mcevoy, Nathan Hangan.

PT vs SD Squads

Pint Cricket Club (PT): Nick Glinatsis, Ben May, Tim Garner, Ash Norman, Daniel Lang, Simon Lavers, Jack Flynn, Bilal Abbas, Karan Samra, Tom Grose, Anthony Harrison, Joel Logan, Sulaman Khan.

Southern Districts CC (SD): Daniel Mylius , Matt Hammond, Kierran Voelkl, Dylan Mullen, Corey Kelly, Dean Fry, Nick Akers, Christopher Mcevoy, Nathan Hangan, Michael Ninneman, Ryan Harvey, Nathan Boyd.

