Pint Cricket Club will lock horns with Waratah Cricket Club in their next match of Darwin and Districts ODI tournament in Darwin. Pint Cricket Club after successive losses in the opening two matches won their third match and now will look to carry that winning momentum into this match.

On the other hand, Waratah Cricket Club after three back to back wins suffered first loss in the match and now will look to get back to winning ways tomorrow.

Pint Cricket Club vs Waratah Cricket Club Toss Time – 6:30 AM IST

Match Time – 7:00 AM IST

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: I Conway

Batsmen: J Seymour, J Neil, R Oliver

All-rounders: T Garner, U Weerasinghe, H J Manenti

Bowlers: J Logan, M Weerasinghe, H Sandaradura, S Madushan

SQUADS

Pint Cricket Club (PT): Martin Brown, Tim Garner, Daniel Lang, John Flynn, Bilal Abbas, Jonathon Hewitson, Shishir Ramakrishna, Ben May, Joel Logan, Nick Glinatsis, Tom Grose

Waratah Cricket Club (WCC): Michael Kudra, Brady Baptist, Andrew Richards, Taj Glenn, Cameron Tonkin, Jhiah Baxter, Jacob Thorne, James Dix, Thomas Foley, Adi Dave, Lachland Baird, Ryan Dennis, Phillip Hull, Nachiket Sant

