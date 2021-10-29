New Delhi: PTV have decided on Thursday that Shoaib Akhtar and Dr. Nauman Niaz will refrain from participating any show of the Pakistan based channel until the inquiry of the spat between the two companies complete.Also Read - Twitterverse Has Come Out in Support of Shoaib Akhtar After Ugly Spat With PTVC Director Nauman Niaz

Akhtar was a part of a show alongside greats like David Gower and Sir Vivian Richards where the ongoing T20 World Cup was being discussed. The disagreement was over Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf and the host Niaz did not take it sportingly for what Akhtar said.

"This is the guy who deserves all the credit. It was Lahore Qalanders who gave us Haris Rauf," Akhtar said in PTV broadcast 'Game on Hain'.

“You’re being a little rude and I don’t want to say this, but if you’re being over smart, you can go. I am saying this on air.” the irritated host replied who didn’t take it in good sport.

Soon after the incident, the former KKR pacer, announced that he was resigning from PTV sports.

Well thats hilarious.

I resigned in front of 220 million Pakistanis & billions across the world.

Is PTV crazy or what? Who are they to off air me? https://t.co/514Mk0c64e — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 28, 2021

Reacting to the decision made by the channel, the former Pakistan international thinks it hilarious as he has already announced his resignation from PTV on live television in front of 220 million Pakistanis and people across the world.

