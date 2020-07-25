Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match PU vs NER at Subaru Park – Philadelphia: In the Round of 16 of the Major League Soccer tournament, Philadelphia Union will square off against New England Revolution for an exciting contest at the Subaru Park on July 26 – Sunday. The Major League Soccer clash PU vs NER will kick-off at 8 AM IST. The hosts Philadelphia Union have won four and drew one of their last five meetings with New England. However, New England are coming into this contest with a huge amount of confidence after a fine run of results against the Revs. They must back themselves for the result they have bestowed on themselves in recent times. A thrilling encounter awaits and fans would be drooling for the same.

Kick-Off Time: The Major League Soccer match between the Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution will start at 8 AM IST.

Venue: Subaru Park.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- M Turner

Defenders- K Wagner, N McKenzie, J Elliott, A Farrell

Midfielders- B Aaronson, A Bedoya, K Rowe

Forwards- K Przybylko, S Santos (C), A Buksa (VC)

PU vs NER Predicted Playing XIs

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Mark McKenzie, Jakob Glesnes, Warren Creavalle Matthew Real, Raymon Gaddis, Brenden Aaronson, Jamiro Monteiro, Alejandro Bedoya, Sergio Santos, Kacper Przybylko.

New England Revolution: Brad Knighton, Alexander Buttner, Andrew Farrell, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Gustavo Bou, Carles Gil, Kelyn Rowe, Damien Rivera, Adam Buksa, Cristian Penilla, Teal Bunbury.

PU vs NER SQUADS

Philadelphia Union (PU): Andre Blake, Joe Bendik, Matt Freese, Aurelien Collin, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner, Mark McKenzie, Matthew Real, Olivier Mbaizo, Raymon Gaddis, Alejandro Bedoya, Anthony Fontana, Brenden Aaronson, Cole Turner, Ilsinho, Jack de Vries, Jamiro Monteiro, Jose Andres Martinez, Matej Oravec, Michee Ngalina, Warren Creavalle, Andrew Wooten, Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos.

New England Revolution (NER): Brad Knighton, Jeff Caldwell, Matt Turner, Alexander Buttner, Andrew Farrell, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Brandon Bye, Collin Verfurth, Henry Kessler, Matt Polster, Michael Mancienne, Seth Sinovic, DeJuan Jones, Carles Gil, Damien Rivera, Diego Fagundez, Isaac Angking, Kelyn Rowe, Luis Caicedo, Nicolas Firmino, Scott Caldwell, Wilfried Zahibo, Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa, Cristian Penilla, Justin Rennicks, Tajon Buchanan, Teal Bunbury.

