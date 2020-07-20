Dream11 Team Prediction

The season got underway from February 29 and was to end on October 4, 2020 before the coronavirus wreaked the original schedule. The organisers announced a one-off MLS is Back Tournament which will be a precursor to the return of the league. 24 out of 26 MLS teams are taking part in the event. The two teams to have withdrawn include Nashville SC and FC Dallas as several of their players tested positive for the coronavirus. Like other events across the world, this is also being held behind the closed doors from July 8 to August 11.

Kick-Off Time: The MLS is Back Tournament match between Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City SC will start at 5:30 AM IST

Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

PU vs ORL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: P Gallese

Defenders: K Wagner, Ruan, M McKenzie

Midfielders: C Mueller, Ilsinho, A Bedoya, J Urso, B Aaronson

Forwards: K Przybylko, D Dwyer

SQUADS

Philadelphia Union (PU): Andre Blake, Joe Bendik, Matt Freese, Aurelien Collin, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner, Mark McKenzie, Matthew Real, Olivier Mbaizo, Raymon Gaddis, Alejandro Bedoya, Anthony Fontana, Brenden Aaronson, Cole Turner, Ilsinho, Jack de Vries, Jamiro Monteiro, Jose Andres Martinez, Matej Oravec, Michee Ngalina, Warren Creavalle, Andrew Wooten, Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos

Orlando City SC (ORL): Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe, Mason Stajduhar, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Kamal Miller, Alex De John, Rodrigo Schlegel, Joao Gervasio Moutinho, Ruan, Kyle Smith, Joey DeZart, Andres Perea, Sebastien Mendez, Oriol Rosell, Junior Urso, Jordan Bender, Mauricio Pereyra, Nani, Chris Mueller, Robinho, Dom Dwyer, Tesho Akindele, Benji Michel, Santiago Patino, David Loera, Daryl Dike

