Philadelphia Union vs Sporting KC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 Quarterfinal – Football Tips For Today's Match PU vs SPKC at Subaru Park – Philadelphia: In one of the most-awaited quarterfinal clashes of Major League Soccer tournament, Philadelphia Union will be up against Sporting Kansas City at the Subaru Park on Thursday evening – July 31 in India. The Major League Soccer PU vs SPKC match will kick-off at 5.30 AM IST. Philadelphia Union are at the fourth spot of the MLS Eastern conference division. They managed to win twice out of five matches they had played so far. They played two draws and lost one match in the competition. On the other hand, Sporting Kansas City are on the top of the MLS Western Conference division. SPKC have managed to win four games in a total of five games played. They had only suffered one defeat in the group stages.

Kick-Off Time: The Major League Soccer match between Philadelphia Union and Sporting KC will start at 5.30 AM IST.

Venue: Subaru Park.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- A Blake

Defenders- G Zusl, L Martins, R Puncec

Midfielders- B Aaronson, A Bedoya, J Monteiro, Ilsinho

Forwards- A Russell, A Puildo, S Santos

PU vs SPKC Predicted Playing XIs

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Mark McKenzie, Jakob Glesnes, Warren Creavalle, Matthew Real, Raymon Gaddis, Brenden Aaronson, Jamiro Monteiro, Alejandro Bedoya, Sergio Santos, Kacper Przybylko.

Sporting Kansas City: Richard Sánchez, Matt Besler, Roberto Puncec, Luís Martins, Graham Zusi, Ilie, Roger Espinoza, Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton, Gadi Kinda, Alan Pulido.

PU vs SPKC SQUADS

Philadelphia Union (PU): Andre Blake, Joe Bendik, Matt Freese, Aurelien Collin, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner, Mark McKenzie, Matthew Real, Olivier Mbaizo, Raymon Gaddis, Alejandro Bedoya, Anthony Fontana, Brenden Aaronson, Cole Turner, Ilsinho, Jack de Vries, Jamiro Monteiro, Jose Andres Martinez, Matej Oravec, Michee Ngalina, Warren Creavalle, Andrew Wooten, Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos.

Sporting Kansas City (SPKC): Tim Melia, Richard Sanchez, John Pulskamp, Graham Zusi, Matt Besler, Winston Reid, Andreu Fontas, Jaylin Lindsey, Graham Smith, Luis Martins, Cameron Duke, Roberto Puncec, Amadou Dia, Felipe Gutierrez, Roger Espinoza, Gianluca Busio, Wan Kuzain, Ilie Sanchez, Tyler Freeman, Felipe Hernandez, Gadi Kinda, Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell, Erik Hurtado, Gerso Fernandes, Daniel Salloi, Khiry Shelton.

