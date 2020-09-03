The Indian government on Wednesday banned 118 Chinese apps including the ultra popular online multiplayer game PUBG Mobile. The ban came after fresh Chinese provocation in Ladakh. Also Read - PUBG Banned in India: Those 118 Chinese Apps Had Security, Surveillance Issues, Says Ravi Shankar Prasad

In a statement, the IT Ministry said the banned apps "are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

"This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," it added.

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds or PUBG is a multiplayer online shooting game launched in 2017 and has gained massive following across the globe including India. The PC version of the game hasn’t been banned but its mobile version is controlled by Chinese multinational technology conglomerate Tencent and therefore finds itself in the list.

The popularity of the mobile game can be gauged from the fact that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had quipped “Yeh PUBG-wala hai kya? (Does he play PUBG?)” during an event when a mother complained to him about his son’s poor academic performance.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the e-gaming industry showed considerable growth with PUBG leading the way.

However, Esports Federation of India Director Lokesh Suji reckons that there’s no need to panic as the e-gaming industry in the country isn’t solely dependent on one game.

“There is no need to panic, the Indian gaming industry has enough wherewithal and can’t be termed dependent on one game,” Suji said in a statement on Wednesday.

He, in fact, says, this will open up opportunities for the local game developers to fill in the vacuum.

“This is a great opportunity for Indian Video Game developers to build innovative online multiplayer games. Games like HitWicket, WCC or mythology-based games like Raji which are all homegrown products and now have the great opportunity to encash their presence,” he said.

Suji also urged the Ministry of Sports to recognise e-gaming

“While the stress is to become Atmanirbhar (self-dependent) I believe this is a great opportunity for the government and the Ministry of Sports to also recognise Esports as a medal-prospect sporting opportunity. The gaming community which is fragmented currently can also benefit if government recognition is given to the sport,” he opined.