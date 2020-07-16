Another exciting day of PUBG action has ended. The leaders have changed after Day 2. From West Zone, Cloud9 with 121 points have taken the top spot while in the East Zone, Orange Rock (122 points) have climbed up one spot to the top of the table. Day 1 leaders NoChanceTeam (East Zone) has dropped to fourth spot while Team Unique (West Zone) have also slipped to fourth position. Also Read - PMWL 2020 League Stage Day 1 Results: Updated Points Table And Where to Watch Day 2 Online

The PUBG MOBILE World League Season Zero entered the League Stage from Tuesday. Also Read - PUBG MOBILE World League Live Streaming: PMWL 2020 League Stage Date, Schedule, Time And Where to Watch Online

20 teams are competing in either zone for the top-16 spot for the Super weekend. The League stage will run till July 29. East Zone contests start from 5:30 AM IST while West Zone matches will start from 11:30 PM IST. Also Read - PUBG MOBILE World League Updated Schedule And Format, Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch PMWL 2020 Online, Updated Schedule, Teams And Prize Money

Day 3 Live Streaming: PUBG Mobile India’s YouTube and Facebook Accounts

WEST ZONE STANDINGS AFTER Day 2

1 Cloud9 – 121 points (40 kills)

2 Loops Esports – 118 points (52 kills)

3 Tempo Storm – 100 points (35 kills)

4 Team Unique – 91 points (34 kills)

5 B4 Esports – 84 points (29 kills)

6 FUTBOLIST – 82 points (42 kills)

7 KoninaPower – 81 points (42 kills)

8 Pittsburgh Knights – 79 points (32 kills)

9 Nova Esports – 69 points (36 kills)

10 Wildcard Gaming – 67 points (28 kills)

11 Yalla Esports – 66 points (27 kills)

12 Team Queso – 65 points (26 kills)

13 DreamEaters – 63 points (31 kills)

14 Alpha Legends – 58 points (27 kills)

15 Team UMBRA – 55 points (20 kills)

16 UDRKillers – 53 points (17 kills)

17 Frag Machines – 48 points (16 kills)

18 Swat69 – 46 points (12 kills)

19 Headquarters – 43 points (12 kills)

20 KHK Esports – 29 (10 kills)

EAST ZONE STANDINGS AFTER DAY 2

1 Orange Rock – 122 points (54 kills)

2 Bigetron RA – 114 points (46 kills)

3 BOX Gaming – 103 points (47 kills)

4 NoChanceTeam – 100 points (37 kills)

5 Valdus The Murder – 92 points (37 kills)

6 Yoodo Gank – 89 points (34 kills)

7 GXR Celtz – 82 points (35 kills)

8 RRQ Athena – 75 points (36 kills)

9 King of Gamers Club – 74 points (35 kills)

10 MegaStars – 69 points (24 kills)

11 SynerGE – 68 points (19 kills)

12 TSM-Entity – 66 points (32 kills)

13 Team Secret – 55 points (22 kills)

14 TeamIND – 54 points (19 kills)

15 T1 – 52 points (15 kills)

16 Reject Scarlet – 47 points (13 kills)