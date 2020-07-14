PMWL 2020 League Stage Live Streaming Details

The League stage of the ongoing PUBG MOBILE World League gets underway from July 14. PMWL is divided into two divisions – East and West. A total of 40 teams are taking part in the competition which offers a lucrative prize pool of $425000.

Based on how teams finished after the opening weekend, they have been drawn into five groups. It will continue for three weeks with matches every Tuesday and Wednesday – 5 matches per day. Top 16 teams will progress to the next round. Live Streaming Starts 11:30 PM IST onwards

The inaugural league has been organised by Tencent with 20 teams participating in the event.

Live PMWL 2020 Streaming Details

What: PUBG MOBILE League Stage

When: From July 14 to July 29

Where to Stream Online in India: PUBG Mobile India’s YouTube and Facebook Accounts

FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

There are four stage of the league – Opening weekend, League Stage, Super Weekend and The Finals.

July 11-July 12: Opening weekend – 20 teams divided into five groups with 10 matches played across two days.

July 14- July 29: League Stage – Based on how teams finished after the opening weekend, they have been drawn into five groups. It will continue for three weeks with matches every Tuesday and Wednesday – 5 matches per day. Top 16 teams will progress to the next round. Live Streaming Starts 11:30 PM IST onwards

July 17-August 2: Super Weekend – 16 teams to compete in total 15 matches in a week (Friday, Saturday and Sunday). Top teams will progress for the finals.

August 6 – August 9: Finals – 24 matches to be played across four days (Six matches per day)

PMWL Teams

PUBG MOBILE World League 2020: Season Zero West

Group A: Wildcard Gaming, DreamEaters, Team Umbra, KHK Esports

Group B: Konina Power, Head Quarters, Team Unique, UDR Killers

Group C: Loops, Team Queso, Nova Esports NA, Yalla Esports

Group D: Tempo Storm, Alpha Legends, Cloud9 Mobile, SWAT69

Group E: B4 eSports, Futbolist, Pittsburgh Knights, Frag Machines

PUBG MOBILE World League 2020: Season Zero East

Group A: Bigetron RA, Box Gaming, NoChance Team, FreeStyle

Group B: Orange Rock, Morph Team, Valdus Esports, Megastars

Group C: Yoodo Gank, U Level Up, Galaxy Racer Celtz, Nova GodLike

Group D: RRQ Athena, Reject Scarlet, Team Secret, TSM Entity

Group E: Team IND, SynerGE, T1, King of Gamers Club

League Stage

Position Prize Money 1st $50,000 2nd $25,000 3rd $12,000 4th $9,000 5th $7,000

Finals